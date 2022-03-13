We’re running a country of constitutional supremacy, not parliamentary supremacy - Kpemka

General News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Parliament is a master of its own rules, but it has limits, Ex-deputy Attorney General



Parliament can’t make laws that go the constitution, Dindiok Kpemka



SC ruling an interference in the work of Parliament, MP



Former Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has stated that although the Parliament of Ghana can have its own rules, it has limits.



According to him, Parliament can only make rules that are in line with Ghana’s Constitutions and not contrary to it.



“… we’re not running a country of parliamentary supremacy, that’s not what we are running in Ghana. We are running a country of constitutional supremacy and that’s very clear,” asaaseradio.com reports.



“So, when I heard some of the members of parliament talk about Parliament being master of its own rules, yes, that’s true. But to the extent that those rules and regulations they enact do not conflict with any principle of the constitution, then they stand. But as soon as they conflict, then we invoke Article 12 of our constitution and declare them a nullity; that is the law.



“… when they said ‘we’re masters of our own procedure’ and et cetera, it is as though that is without limit. Or without caveats of ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’. The constitution itself is very clear that Parliament cannot make a law to say that Ghana is a one-party state even though general legislative power is given to them,” the former deputy Attorney General added.



Dindiok Kpemka made these remarks reacting to sentiments by the Minority Caucus in Parliament on a ruling by the Supreme Court of Ghana that Deputy Speakers can vote and be counted in determining a quorum while presiding over the house, contrary to the Standing Orders of Parliament.



Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for, Haruna Iddrissu, reacting to the SC ruling, said that the ruling amounts to judicial interference in time-tested Parliamentary practice and established conventions.