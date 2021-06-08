We’re reaping the harvest of voting NDC, NPP all the time - Sakara

Politics of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Former CPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, popularly known as Dr. Abu Sakara, has opined that Ghana is currently reaping the harvest of how citizens have voted since the 4th Republic.



According to him, if they don’t like what we are witnessing today, then they have to pursue a new path of leadership.



He reiterated that Ghana must with immediate effect, review its Constitution.



He said: "The time for comprehensive constitutional amendment of the 1992 constitution is now!"



Adding: "We must act now If we really want to fix the country for permanent long-lasting results and not just for temporary fixes to appease agitation.”



Wake up Africa!! Wake up Ghana!!



What we are harvesting today are the choices of our 4th Republic:

PNDC 11 years, NDC 16 years, NPP 12 years.



If we don’t like the fruits, then we either plant fresh seeds or change the crops.



Its time to remake our system in Ghana before continuing with another election that produces more of the same either way.



FixOurConstitution Now!!



For greater accountability, inclusion, equity and meritocracy that will permit more effective enforcement to build stronger institutions for a pervasive prosperity and rekindling of patriotism.



Let the failed successor generation of post-independence at least give the next generation a fighting chance to succeed where we failed.



Let us help them create a new paradigm where doing the right thing pays and upholding the national interest has dividends for all of us.



The culture of rewarding wrong, selfish self-serving, partisan agendas at the expense of the national interest must end with us!



Let us take the greed to our graves and give the young ones the future they deserve. It is after all the most noble thing we can do!