We’re ready for public sector workers’ demo – Police

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Accra Regional Police Command brings has outlined adequate security measures ahead of the “Aggrieved Public Sector Workers Demonstration” scheduled for Wednesday, 18th August, 2021.



A statement said following discussions with the conveners of the demonstration, it has been agreed that the demonstration will commence from the Obra Spot through Kwame Nkrumah Avenue – towards Farisco Traffic Light to Cedi House – through – AU Roundabout and end at the Independence Square.



The Police will secure the routes earmarked for the event and take necessary steps to ensure the security and safety of all demonstrators.



“The Public, however, especially those residing within the communities mentioned above are entreated to cooperate with the police for a successful event.



“Infiltrators who may want to take undue advantage of the demonstration to foment trouble are cautioned to desist from any such attempts since the Police will not hesitate to take the necessary action to stop such acts.



“Organisers and demonstrators participating in the demonstration are entreated to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols and remain in cooperation with the Police for a successful event.”



