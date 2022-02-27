'We're putting the past behind us with the support of Mr. Speaker' - Annoh-Dompreh

General News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, has indicated that, MPs are putting their differences aside and taking practical steps to build consensus with the help of Speaker Alban Bagbin and Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas



This comes after simmering tensions between the Majority and Minority Caucuses in the House since the inception of the 8th Parliament.



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, in a tweet, noted a unified legislature would like to prioritise the interest of the nation as a necessity.



“Parliament is taking practical steps in consensus building with the assistance of very Eminent citizens such as Dr Ibn Chambas. We are putting the past behind us with the support of Mr Speaker.



"This country must succeed. Let's keep working on this with the Nation in mind,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh tweeted on Saturday.



In recent times, legislators have been at loggerheads over certain issues which is causing seeming division within the House tasked to lead the citizenry.



Currently, there is an ongoing rift between the Majority and Minority in the House over the controversial E-Levy which has sparked fisticuffs in Parliament.



Also, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, overruled the ruling of Speaker Bagbin on a motion by the minority which the Speaker did not take it lightly.



But the Bekwai MP also took strong exception to a stance taken by Speaker Alban Bagbin following, indicating that he [Joe Wise] sees it as problematic that Mr Bagbin continuously demonstrates what he believes is resistance to views other than his.



On this basis, Frank Annoh-Dompreh is confident in the ability of consensus building to succeed in support of each other.





