We’re proud to frustrate e-levy just like Akufo-Addo opposed VAT – Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated the minority side of parliament is delighted to ‘frustrate’ some policies and initiative of government particularly the e-levy just as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his hay days opposed the introduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) in 1995.



President Akufo-Addo together with some other conveners masterminded the "Kumepreko" demonstration on May 11, 1995 to protest against the introduction of VAT by the Jerry John Rawlings administration.



In a post on social media, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa served notice that the minority MPs will continue to be a mountain block to government’s policies and programs which does not augur well for citizens especially the controversial e-levy announced in the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.



“Let history reflect that my colleagues and I are proud to belong to the group of MPs who “frustrated” Ameri, Agyapa, Aker, Oslo Chancery, PDS, inflated 2018 Ministry of Special Development Initiatives Budget, GHS242million dubious e-Transaction Levy Services, and still determined to “frustrate” the obnoxious E-Levy.



"I have no doubt President Akufo-Addo is much the same way proud of how he and his collaborators in and outside of Parliament during their good old days “frustrated” the introduction of VAT not only in the chamber but on the streets with the famous “kumepreko” demonstrations” he wrote on Twitter.



