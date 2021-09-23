We’re prepared to support new Mayor to address Accra's many challenges - Vanderpuije

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Alfred Oko Vanderpuije has indicated that there is a lot to be done in the assembly by the newly nominated Mayor.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the former mayor noted that after the nominee has been approved by the assembly, she would have a lot to do.



He assured Madam Elizabeth K. T. Sackey that the MPs and assembly members in the region are prepared to assist her to resolve the perennial flooding in the capital.



He said the issue of sanitation and congestion in the capital, are also a major threat to the capital and must be addressed.



The MP advised her to collaborate with the Greater Regional Minister, the MPs in the region, and assembly members if approved so they will work together.



He said in order to properly curb the perennial flooding in the capital city, the government must be willing to deal with the environmental challenges from the district level across the country by constructing adequate infrastructure to convey eroded water to the right places in the country.