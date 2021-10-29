We’re prepared to aid Police probe excess ballot printing in 2020 polls - NDC

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed their willingness to assist the Ghana Police Service to investigate alleged claims of over-voting and excess printing of one million ballot papers during the 2020 polls.



The party says it has accepted the challenge by the Electoral Commission for the police to investigate the matter as alleged by former President John Dramani Mahama.



General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah addressing a press conference said



“We take note with satisfaction Bossman Asare’s call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the fact put out by President Mahama, given that President Mahama was on solid grounds when making this statement.



The NDC stands ever prepared to assist in any credible investigation into the matters raised”.



He claimed that the police already has details about the allegations made which involves the possession of extra already thumb-printed ballot papers and even effected some arrests.



He noted that the electorate should rather be demanding an update on the matter



“We are aware however that Bossman Asare’s call is only a red herring because he cannot feign ignorance of the fact that the Police Service is already seized with all the evidence on this matter.



"On the specific printing of 1 million excess ballot papers and arrest of persons with thumb-printed ballot papers, the Ghana Police Service carried out the arrests and therefore should be providing updates on the status of investigations to the population. All that Bossman Asare needs to do is to call on the Attorney General to ask the police to prosecute the offenders,” he stated.