We’re peaceful – Manso Tontokrom residents to Military officers in the town

Regional News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

There is an uneasy calm among the residents of Manso Tontokrom in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region over the continued presence of the military in the town despite the peaceful atmosphere.



The residents are accusing some key government officials of being behind the military deployment which is causing apprehensions.



A press statement which was signed by the Spokesperson for the Concerned Citizens/Residents in Tontokrom, Edward Mensah stated that “the town do not have a chief but they are living peacefully so there is no need for military presents who are allegedly harrassing and intimidation the inhabitants.”



Read the statement below:





Concerned Citizens / Residents of Manso Tontokrom.



We the Concerned Citizens and Residents of Manso Tontokrom within the Amansie south district of the Ashanti region are expressing our displeasure about the rate at which some key government officials have influenced the deployment of Armed Military personnel numbered about 15 with it’s base in Manso Tontokrom which are used for terrorizing and intimidating residents who are not indigenes of the community for committing no crime.



Another set of military deployment is also based in Manso Adubea the district capital of Amansie south.



We can confidently say that there is total peace in Tontokrom even though there is no chief to rule us here but the military deployment here with it’s constant patrol and harassment on some residents of Tontokrom is creating an impression that there is no peace here.



Just over the weekend, during the funeral of a Royal Queenmother here , the military deployment came out from their base joined by the Adubea police personnel stormed the community and started firing gun shots in the air when the funeral was ongoing which brought fear and panic into the residents of Tontokrom.



We are by this appealing to the president of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the commander in chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to step into the issue because we are leaving here in total peace.



Signed



Edward



Spokesperson for the Concerned Citizens / Residents. Tontokrom.