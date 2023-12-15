We're now powerless, restore our authority as chiefs – Sefwi Wiawso Manhene to Mahama

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katayie Kwasi Bumangama II, has called on former president John Dramani Maham to restore the chieftaincy institution's authority, should he win the 2024 elections.



According to the chief, their power to summon individuals who violate local laws has been taken away from them.



During Mahama's visit to Sefwi Wiawso as part of his Building Ghana Tour, Nana Bumangama II conveyed the concerns of traditional leaders who according to him feel their authority has waned in maintaining law and order within their jurisdictions.



He urged Mahama to commit to reinstate chiefs' authority to summon those who defy local laws, adding that such a promise would garner widespread support for the former president.



“I am glad you have visited me in my palace. Let me make this point that politicians have taken the powers of the chiefs, who are now powerless to the extent that when we summon people to appear before us, they threaten to take me to court, but this was not the case in the past.



“If Mahama wants to come back then he should give us that authority again, and if that request is granted all the chief will support him.”



He added, “Akufo-Addo said he has given us a region but the region is not complete, so as he (Mahama) is coming back, what is he coming to support us with to uplift the region to be on the same level with the Ashanti region …so this is my request.”







