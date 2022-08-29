We’re not selling diluted fuel; our underground storage system leaked – Shell Ghana

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Oil Marketing Company, Shell Ghana has rejected claims that it is selling adulterated fuel products at its station at Atimpoku, a community in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The company explained that water leaked into one of its under-storage facilities after a heavy rainstorm, which caused the fuel in it to be contaminated.



In a statement issued, the management of Shell added that the said station was closed down as soon as the water contamination was discovered.



“On August 28, 2022, after a heavy downpour in the Atimpoku Area, it was discovered that water had seeped into one of the underground storage tanks at Adomi Bridge (Atimpoku) Shell Filling Station.



"As soon as the team discovered water contamination, sales at the station were stopped. Assistance is being provided to impacted customers,” parts of the statement read.



It added that it has already commenced an investigation into the matter and it will do the needful before the station is reopened.



In a tweet shared on August 29, 2022, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, called on the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to close down the Atimpoku Shell Station and also investigate the crime it is perpetuating.



The MP, reacting to a video shared on social media, said the fuel station was selling fuel mixed with water to its customers.



“In spite of the high profit margins made by fuel stations, they still fleece our people. The Shell Service Station at Atimpoku was caught dispensing a mixture of fuel and water to unsuspecting vehicle owners over the weekend. NPA must close down the place & investigate this fraud,” parts of the tweet the MP shared read.



The tweet also had a video of the attendants of the fuel station selling the diluted diesel to customers.



A customer forced the attendants to fill an empty bottle with the diesel they were selling.



After the bottle was filled, its content separated, with the fuel being at the bottom and water on top of it.



