We’re not idiots – Domelevo blasts politicians over vote buying rationalisation attempts

Former Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, has criticized politicians for attempts to justify the distribution of money, often during internal elections, by claiming it is for transportation expenses.



Speaking on issues of vote buying on JoyNews' PM Express show (December 5, 2023), Domelevo argued that such practices were clear attempts to influence and buy votes, likening the electoral process to auctions rather than genuine democratic processes.



“As for the politicians, they will deceive us and tell us that the money they distribute during primaries or elections is not a bribe but for transportation. They can call it whatever they want. But we are not idiots; we know these are monies to influence and buy votes,” he stated on Tuesday.



Domelevo urged Ghanaians to reflect on the current state of electoral practices and emphasized the need for a constitutional review to facilitate the work of the Special Prosecutor or any relevant agency in the fight against corruption.



While acknowledging the challenges in combating corruption, he stressed that re-evaluating the country’s supreme law is crucial to effectively address the issue.



Domelevo proposed making the laws more stringent, shifting the burden of proof to individuals to establish the legitimacy of funds.



However, Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, offered a different perspective. Gbande claimed the money distributed was intended to motivate delegates for their dedication to building the party’s grassroots. Despite this, he agreed that political appointees distributing money during elections should be questioned about the source of the funds.



