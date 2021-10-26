We’re not going to witch-hunt churches, we’re to enforce the laws - Police

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Police Service says it is not embarking on a witch-hunting of churches or prophets but embarking on a mission to sanitize the system and enforce the laws of Ghana.



Acting Director-General of the Public Relations Department of the service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, indicated that the Inspector General of Police has committed to enforcing the laws to help sanitize the activities of faith-based organizations.



He was speaking to the media after the Police Service held a closed-door meeting with faith-based organizations dubbed 'Religion and the Law'.



The meeting was called on the behest of the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and was aimed at highlighting the rights and limitations of the religious community within the confines of the law.



The moderator of the meeting was Prof. Margret Ivy Amoakohene, a member of the Council of State, Lawyer Ace Ankomah and Lawyer Sampson Lardi Anyenini were there as resource persons.



The meeting was attended by the Police Management Board, representatives of the Christian Council of Ghana, Office of the National Chief Imam, Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Council of Independent Churches, and the National Association of Christian and Charismatic Churches.



Issues discussed include the constitution's provisions relating to freedom of religion, the church, mosque as a corporate entity, criminal offences that religious bodies or their appointees may commit, and possible human rights abuses.



Other issues discussed were spirituality and requirements of evidence as required by the court, religious doctrines that contravene provisions of the constitution, and the general enforcement of the law.



ACP Kwesi Fori urged the general public to be minded by the laws of Ghana in their daily expression of faith and religious beliefs to ensure the peaceful co-existence of all.