We’re not building a future for the Ghanaian people – Hassan Ayariga

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr Hassan Ayariga, has criticized Ghanaian leaders for not creating a brighter future for Ghanaians.



In his view, the kind of future the leaders are building will not benefit the local people.



“The youth are struggling at the moment yet we are not building a future for the Ghanaian people. We are building wet walls.



“One day we will all be in the house and it will break down on us,” the Presidential Candidate of the APC in last year’s elections told Onua FM while adding his voice to #Fixthecountry campaign.



He added ” we are not building concrete walls..



” Because our leaders are refusing to think.”



