We’re not against prophecies, but how they’re communicated – IGP

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has said that the Ghana police is not against prophecies made in the country, but the manner in which they are being communicated can cause fear and panic.



He said this in a response to a public interest question by members of the public accounts committee on whether the police have banned prophecies in the country.



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare reiterated that prophecies are not proscribed in the country, however, Men of God must be careful of the kind of pronouncements made on the altar under the guise of prophecies.



“We don’t know what language God speaks, and who interprets it for who? But the point is that if God speaks to you and you go out there, ask the same God to give guidance as to how it should be communicated that will not affect the lives of individuals in the manner that will put them in fear…” the IGP stated.



Ahead of last year’s 31st Watch Night Service across the country, police in a statement drew the attention of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies and urged compliance with the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country.



According to the Police, whereas everyone has the right to practice his or her faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, this right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest.



