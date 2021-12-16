We’re no longer interested in 1Teacher-1 Laptop, reverse all deductions - ATAG

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A group of teachers calling themselves All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG) have staged a demonstration today, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



ATAG are angry over deductions from their welfare funds for the purchase of laptops to aid their work.



According to them, they are not interested in the laptops and want the monies deducted returned to them.



They have threatened to shut down all union offices if their money is not refunded by end of December.



The teachers who are currently marching to the various offices of the teacher unions to put forward their demands say the deduction is not right.



The one teacher one laptop policy was introduced by the government for the distribution of laptops to all teachers in public schools in September across the country.



The teachers will bear 30 per cent of the cost while government absorbs the remaining 70 per cent.



But ATAG says they are no longer interested in the laptops.