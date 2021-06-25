We’re living in fear – Sekondi Takoradi, Effia-Kwesimintsim residents to police

Regional News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some residents of the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality and the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis have expressed fears over what they say is the increasing spate of robberies in the area.



It follows the mob arrest of two out of three suspected robbers at Tanokrom, a suburb of the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality after the suspects on a speeding motorbike snatched a bag containing an undisclosed amount of money from a lady around the ‘God is Love chop bar’ area.



Luck, however, eluded them after they were given a hot chase and later apprehended close to the Takoradi Mall but one managed to escape in the process and is currently at large.



Bystanders who witnessed the incident reportedly handed the robbers severe beatings before they were handed over to the police. The victim was lucky to have had been given her valuables.



Last weekend, residents of Anaji SSNIT flats had to sacrifice their sleep as a gang of motor riders took over the area to display their riding skills till the morning.



Again on Monday morning June 21, three suspects on a motorbike were captured on CCTV camera attempting to break into a popular pub at Anaji Westline Back in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis. The Assemblymember of the Amanful West electoral and Takoradi Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Prince Kojo Arthur has for the umpteenth time complained about how the riders are endangering the lives of people.



He said several reports to the police about the criminal activities of the motor riders have all not received favourable responses.



Nelson Roland, a robbery victim sharing his ordeal said a motor rider rammed into his back bumper while in traffic and when he decided to step outside the car to check the extent of damage, he returned to realize his iPhone 12 and other valuables on the front seat of his car had been stolen within a spate of two minutes.



