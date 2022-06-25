We're living in dire times - Atik Mohammed takes swipe at Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed has expressed worry over the state of Ghana's economy under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, "we are living in dire times".



He noted that Ghanaians' "living conditions have changed for the worse" and this, he explained, is mainly because the country's inflation rate has increased to about 27.3 percent which is "the highest in over 10 or 15 years".



"That is a gargantuan increase...The last time we had inflation figure close to this was in 2004. This proves that indeed one of the pointers about our economy show that things are not going well", he stressed while speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Friday morning.



He stated that, due to the high inflation, the cost of food and energy has become exceedingly expensive, thus badly affecting the livelihood of many Ghanaians.



He added that the exchange rate in terms of the US Dollar to Ghana Cedi is also affected by inflation and with the cedi experiencing a huge depreciation against the dollar and other foreign currencies, the cost of living has risen high.



Atik Mohammed called on government to put measures in place to salvage the economy and make life better for the citizenry.







