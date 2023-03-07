We’re in talks with the minority to approve 6 Ministerial nominees – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has revealed that his side is in serious talks with the Minority to approve the recently vetted Ministerial nominees.



He argues that the nominees are quality materials despite the entrenched position by the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Members of Parliament(MPs) that their confirmation will bloat the size of government.



In his view, such quality material will help government business and therefore hinted at behind-the-scenes engagement and lobbying to have the nominees approved.



“In 2017 when Akufo-Addo took over power, he increased the size of government with more Ministers and Deputy Ministers. Let’s face it, in terms of the performance of the economy how was it? The economy was growing in huge numbers. In 2021 he reduced the numbers and the economy is taking a nosedive,” he claimed on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The Suame lawmaker added "on the face of it if you are asked what was the size of government pre-2021 and post-2021 how will you justify it? It is simplistic to claim that when the size is large it impacts negatively, however, I maintain that as a general rule going forward, we can do this. I haven’t said that. You took time and vetted them and went ahead to say you do not want them.



All those vetted were good quality material but you maintain you won’t approve them. What was the sense in what you did? But it is their choice. We are in talks with them and I know at the right time the nominees would be approved,” he disclosed.



It would be recalled that Parliament a fortnight ago vetted six persons nominated as ministers and a deputy minister.



The nominees were Kobina Tahiru Hammond for the position of Minister of Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, for the position of Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, nominated for the position of Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



The others are Dr. Mohammed Anim Adam nominated for the position of Minister of State at the Finance Ministry; Osei Bonsu Amoah for the position of Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation and Dr. Stephen Amoah for the position of Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry are expected to appear before the vetting committee.



But the National Democratic Congress(NDC) threatened not to approve them with the excuse their inclusion would bloat the already elephant-size government.