We’re grateful for your efforts in helping Ghana fight coronavirus - Akufo-Addo to Health workers

rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has thanked Ghanaian health workers for the resilience they’ve shown in helping the government fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said their efforts have been tremendous.



He, however, stated that we could not deny the fact that the pandemic exposed the infrastructure deficits in our healthcare system.



Nevertheless, we have leveraged the University of Ghana Medical school as a referral centre through responsive planning to treat and manage complicated cases, he said at the commissioning of Phase II of the UGMC last week.



The move, he said, helped save many lives, adding that the centre took care of some 700 COVID-19 patients.



He commended the staff and management for their contributions to managing the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said the UGMC is symbolic of the government’s determination to provide Ghanaians with a befitting quaternary health facility, providing world-class health services to all residents in Ghana and beyond.



Phase II, he said, was made possible through the two hundred- and seventeen-million-dollar (US$217 million) facility secured from the Bank of Hapoalim in Israel.



” The grant of this facility testifies to the strong and productive relations that exist between the Republic of Ghana and the State of Israel.



The University of Ghana Medical Centre’s mainstay is to deliver health care at the subspecialist or quaternary level and, thus, play a pivotal role in managing complicated referrals from tertiary and regional hospitals within the country. It also has provision for walk-in patients, who seek specialist or consultant attention,” he posited.