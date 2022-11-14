We’re grateful; Sompahene Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and wife tell Suame Chiefs

Regional News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Nana Dr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, together with his wife, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Sompahemaa, on Saturday 12th November 2022, appeared before the chiefs and queen mothers of Suame Municipality to express their profound appreciation and gratitude to them for the honour bestowed on them 5years ago as Sompahene and Sompahemaa respectively of the Suame Municipality.



Speaking on behalf of the couple, Nana Dr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu enumerated their contributions during the five years of the 'Sompa Coronation' by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



He used the occasion to ask for permission and support of Nananom for the program lined up as part of the 5-year Anniversary. These include a Health Screening at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison and another one in Suame Municipality by Sompahemaa Foundation, charity organizations wholly owned and operated by Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Sompahemaa.



Nana Dr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu appealed to the Chiefs and the Queen mothers to join them on 7th December 2022 when the couple goes to pay homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and to show their unreserved appreciation to the King again for this great honour.



The couple donated assorted drinks and Ghc15000 cash to the Chiefs and the Queenmothers as customs demanded of them.



Speaking on behalf of the Ahenfo and the Ahemaa in the Suame Municipality, Nana Kutin Sraman II, the Bremanhene, blessed the couple and pledged their continuous support for all planned activities lined-up to celebrate this Fifth Year Anniversary. He said the donations could not have come at any better time than today, a day that precedes Akwasidae when Nananom are expected to pour libation to their ancestors.



Nana Bremanhene could also not hide the appreciation of Nananom and the people within the communities in the Suame Municipality for the numerous infrastructural projects that have been done through the instrumentality of the MP before his coronation as well as many others that had been added after his installation.



Nana Kutin Sraman II stated without equivocation that they are hopeful the MP would climb higher on the political ladder to enable him to continue to offer his services to Asanteman and the broader Ghanaian people.



They blessed the industrious couple to go and continue making Suame proud.