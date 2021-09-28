We’re going to have enough food this year – Dep. Agric Minister

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Not even inadequate fertilizers can prevent the country from having enough food this year, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture Hon. Yaw Frimpong Addo has revealed.



According to the Minister who doubles as the MP for the Manso Adubia Constituency, many farms are looking good after the Ministry visited some five regions in July.



The regions include Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East.



Mr. Frimpong Addo insisted that though farmers were hit by fall armyworm and drought at the beginning of the season, the rains are now good and the armyworm is gone so they will have a good harvest.



He admitted that there were challenges with the supply of fertilizers this year and other factors like drought but that will not prevent farmers from having a good harvest.



He noted, “we may not have the kind of harvest we used to have in 2017 or at the beginning of the planting for food and jobs because of drought and late supply of fertilizers but we will have enough food at the end of the year.”



Mr. Addo refuted claims that the Ministry failed in the swift supply of fertilizers to farmers, and rather attributed the delay on Covid-19.



He explained that many factories could not produce enough fertilizers last year owing to the emergence of the virus.



The lawmaker further stated that neighboring countries would have starved if Ghana had continued to close its borders.



“If we had not opened our borders for our neighboring countries to come and take our maize away, they would have starved”, he said.



The Minister opined that work has begun on the many unmotorable roads linking Adubia and its environs to facilitate the smooth transportation of goods and people within and beyond the area.



He believes good roads will also go a long way to boost agricultural production in the Constituency and the nation at large.