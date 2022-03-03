We’re establishing solid foundation for economic takeoff of Ghana – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that his government is establishing a solid foundation for the economic takeoff of the country.



He asked Ghanaians to be patient as these measures bear fruits in the near future.



Mr Akufo-Addo was speaking at the independence day awards ceremony ahead of the 65th Independence Day celebration, in Accra on Wednesday March 2.



“As we prepare to celebrate 65 years of Independence from the British colonial power on the theme; Working together, Bouncing back better, let us eschew all acts of divisiveness and self-centeredness, acts that will will only retard our forward march.



“We must have the pride to acknowledge that we have made positive stride and we must also have the humility to appreciate that we still have some way to go.



“We must have the patience to accept that just as our fight for freedom and independence was not achieved in a day, so too, national prosperity will not come overnight.



“We are establishing a solid foundation for the economic takeoff of our country in peace and in unity. I am certain that we will build a new Ghanaian civilization which will attract the admiration of Africa and the world.”