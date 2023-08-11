We’re disappointed with your conduct on Niger crisis – NDC to Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The largest opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed disappointment on how President Akufo-Addo is handling matters related to the coup in Niger.



In a statement the NDC stated that it does not support committing gallant Ghanaian soldiers to any hasty ill-considered adventure.



According to the NDC, they are of the firm conviction that constructive dialogue and tactful diplomacy must be pursued further.



“The NDC is most disappointed in the conduct of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to subject this all important matter to the Ghanaian Parliament for debate through which he could have secured a legitimate democratic mandate from representatives of the Ghanaian people on what is in the best interest of the country.



“In this same spirit, such a sensitive matter should require broader bipartisan consultations to agree on a common Ghanaian position,” the General Secretary of NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey advised.



He continued: “President Akufo-Addo should not be out there purporting to be lecturing other countries on democracy when he consistently fails to use constitutional and democratic channels to arrive at the Ghanaian position on crucial matters of this nature.”



