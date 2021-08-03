We’re confident in our appeal - Edudzi Tamakloe on Assin North ruling

Politics of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The NDC says it has a solid ground of appeal against the annulment of the Assin North parliamentary election



• An appeal of the High Court ruling was officially filed on Monday, August 3, 2021



• The issue arose after a constituent filed a case to contest the nationality of the newly elected MP



A legal team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has said the party is confident that they have lined up substantive legal arguments for the appeal filed against the Cape Coast High Court ruling which annulled the Assin North parliament elections.



According to him, the appeal filed on August 2 signifies their unwavering disbelief in the ruling delivered by presiding judge Justice Kwasi Boakye.



On Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Mr Tamakloe asserted that “the filing of that notice of appeal is the clearest demonstration of how vehemently we disagree with that judgement. And so for us, we believe that the grounds of the appeal that we have formulated have the real likelihood of getting this judgement set aside for us.”



Adding that a reluctance in challenging the ruling could thwart the rule of law and encourage injustices in the country. “The danger with allowing this judgement to hold in our statues books is that it will manifest injustice against other people,” he said.



The Cape Coast High Court, on July 28, annulled the result of the December 2020 parliamentary election in Assin North and ordered for a new election to be conducted in the constituency.



This development was the outcome of a case in which a constituent argued that the newly elected Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, at the time of filing to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections, had not renounced his Canadian citizenship and thus was in violation of some constitutional provisions governing.







