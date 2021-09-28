We’re committed to working with the media to ensure peace - Lt Col Appiah

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho has re-affirmed its stance to continue to team up with the local media in vital information gathering and sharing to ensure peace and order in the Volta and Oti regions at all times.



The Commanding Officer, Lt Colonel Edward Sarpong Appiah, acknowledged that the long-standing collaboration between the regiment and the local media had contributed immensely to the effective law-abiding posture of the citizenry over the years.



He was speaking during an encounter with the media at the Volta Barracks on Friday.



The Commanding Officer pointed out that national development required peace and harmony in the society, adding that it took the collective responsibility of the citizenry and security agencies to uphold the law.



Lt Col Appiah made it clear that the 66 Artillery Regiment would never look on unconcerned when a few unruly individuals stirred up chaos to advance their selfish interests.



He said that the unit would act swiftly on any information it received from its media partners, so long as the enforcement of the law was concerned.



Meanwhile, Lt Col Appiah warned that any personnel of the unit whose rowdy conduct in public dragged the image of the regiment in the mud would not be spared the rod.



Earlier, Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, outgoing chairman of the Volta Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), said that the cordiality between the regiment and the local media was a worthy bond in the public interest.



“We hope this friendship will continue to benefit generations of soldiers and journalists yet unborn,” he added.



Some of the journalists who were impressed by the clean environment at the barracks suggested that the unit initiated a public sanitation crusade in the region.