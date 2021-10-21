'We're coming for more seats' - Amewu replies Mahama over Hohoe 'arm twisting' claims

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Railways Development Minister John Peter Amewu has fired back at former President John Dramani Mahama, over recent claims that he (Amewu) won the 2020 Parliamentary vote in Hohoe through arm twisting tactics.



“There are 18 constituencies in the region (Volta), you gave us 17 and I know that even Hohoe we would have won but for the arm twisting that took place,” Mahama said on Global FM in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, last Monday during his ‘Thank You’ tour.



Amewu in his response said Mahama and the National Democratic Congress, NDC, had clearly refused to accept the reality associated with the historic feat that was chalked when he emerged winner of the vote.



The former Energy Minister, also speaking in Ho on the 19th of October, during the regional Annual Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, added that the Volta Region had united and worked hard to increase the NPP's votes in the last election cycle.



"Statistically, the votes of the NPP from the Volta Region keeps increasing and if this trend continues the Volta region’s contribution to the party electorally will continue to see an increase thus the Volta Region has an important stake in the future of the party.



"We won the Hohoe seat because we were united and hardworking; the onus now is on us to replicate this in other constituencies in the Volta Region," he added.



Amewu's victory in Hohoe was by far the biggest upset in the 2020 Parliamentary elections after he polled 26,952 votes as against 21,821 votes by the NDC candidate, Prof. Margaret Kweku.



The Volta and Oti regions are strongholds of the NDC as is the Ashanti Region that of the NPP.



The Daily Guide newspaper quoted Amewu as stating further that: “Hohoe is not better than Anlo, Ketu South or Ketu North. Former Chairman, Kenwuud is from Ketu North. If Hohoe can do it, then Ketu North can also do it.”



He tasked the party faithful to remain resolute in putting the group interest above all personal interests in order to consolidate gains the party has made.



"It is our responsibility now to shun any division and unite for the volta NPP we want for our party. Volta Region is the future of our party, with hard work and dedication we can solidify our claim on the region!" he stressed.