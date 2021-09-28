We’re coming after you - Police to robbers

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Acting Director-General of Public Affairs Unit at the Ghana Police Service (GPS), ACP Kwesi OFori has said the police are going to pursue armed robbers in the country until robbery is reduced to its barest minimum.



He noticed a rise in armed robbery cases, pointing to daylight robbery as a trend.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, ACP Kwesi Ofori urged the public to help the police with information in order to deal with armed robbers.



“We are keen on tackling daylight robberies and by doing so, we have deployed a lot of officers in Accra and Tema to fight the menace. When you go out, you will see the patrol teams patrolling. We are appealing to the public to give us information so that we can deal with robbers using motorbikes to rob people and hitting them,” he said.



He continued,"We have seen some of them, we have seen what they are doing and very soon we will arrest them. The public has to help us because they are all living with people in their houses.”



For those who are using sophisticated weapons, ACP Kwesi OFori said the Police have put in place measures to contain them, capture and arrest them to face full rigors of the law.



He also said technology was really helping in their electronic surveillance, adding that they will continue using it.