We’re breaking the 8 without limitations – Moses Abor

Politics of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Moses Abor, is confident the party will make history in Ghana’s political front by breaking the 8 year term.



He argued that the party has put in place a proper foundation to guarantee victory at the 2024 election.



The foundation which will result in the party breaking the 8 has the youth as an integral part of the winning process.



“We are breaking the 8 without limitations. In an analysis carried out, it was realised most presidents who were in power during the COVID-19 pandemic lost elections in 2020 but the NPP and its supporters worked hard to win the elections, proof we did something right,” he told Don Kwabena Prah of Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



To him, the NPP’s ability to handle the pandemic successfully has earned them the goodwill of Ghanaians.



According to him, the free SHS policy, the reintroduction of allowances for nursing and teacher trainees amongst others will see the party claim the presidency in 2024, breaking the 8 year cycle.



In 2024, Ghana would have had a combined 32 years of democratic governance between the two major political parties in the fourth republic. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) like the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would have each done 16 years of two consecutive terms of an eight-year administration under various presidents.



Unlike the NDC that has provided three presidents in16 years, the NPP under Nana Addo in 2024 would have provided two presidents.



As such, the electorates and constituents would have an inflection point to decide between the performance of NDC Administrations (1993 to 2000 and 2009 to 2016) and NPP Administrations (2001 to 2008 and 2017 to 2024). Consequently, 2024 is a focal point for NPP to break the eight-year rule by any Political Party; thus, setting a record of a 12-year NPP administration culminating in a combined 20 years of political power in the fourth republic. A feat that would be the first of its kind, and unique to any political party in our history as a country.