We're aware of cartels fighting government's efforts to salvage illegalities in petroleum sector - SML

General News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The managers of the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), has alleged that there are some cartel elements operating within the petroleum sector.



According to the organisation, these cartels are actively working to undermine the government's efforts in combating illegalities within the sector.



This, they said, is as a result of the highly skilled technical team, whose combined expertise propels the government to maintain a clean petroleum sector.



The statement from SML comes in response to recent allegations of a $100 million government contract made against the company by an Accra-based media house.



“We are aware of the heightened efforts by the Cartel in the oil ring whose illegal trade is being collapsed and is fighting to undermine Government’s fight against illegalities in the petroleum sector,” parts of the statement read.



In addressing the specific accusation of a $100 million annual contract, SML clarified its contractual arrangement with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



SML explained that they operate under a "risk-reward contract," and that GRA does not bear any financial commitment in the investment chain, and SML is not exempt from duties and taxes.



Meanwhile, the allegations contained in the investigative documentary has led to calls by the Minority in Parliament for the immediate suspension of the contract between the Finance Ministry and SML for revenue assurance services.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



