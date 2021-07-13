We’re acting like we have no conscience – Lawyer takes on MPs over $28m car loan

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Chris Ackumey insists it is a misplaced priority for parliament to have approved a $28 million loan facility to purchase vehicles for members of the 8th parliament.



The lawyer who is saddened by this development believes it is not the duty of the government to secure loans for MPs to buy private vehicles.



“People import 10-year-old cars for their private use but as a parliamentarian, you receive a car loan and other allowances for your vehicle every 4 years if you’re fortunate to retain your seat. I mean these are some of the things we are questioning. It is very sad that we’re in a country where we’re acting as if we have no conscience and that is sad,” he noted.



Lawyer Chris Ackumey who is against this $28m car loan facility argues parliamentarians should buy their own cars. “I am not in favour of this loan facility because I believe MPs should arrange for loans to pay for their own cars just like any ordinary Ghanaian.”



He prefers for car loan facilities to be provided to others who render core services to the country like Doctors, Engineers, and Architects “but they are not enjoying those benefits.”



“I disagree with MPs getting the $28m loan to purchase private vehicles. We are acting like we have no conscience as a country and that is not right,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



The loan, according to the Ministry, is to finance the purchase of 275 vehicles for the members of the eighth Parliament.



The medium-term loan, expected to be disbursed to MPs, is to be paid back by the members in the course of the four-year duration stay as MPs.



This news was not well received by the Ghanaian populace as many regarded such a move as insensitive, especially at a time where the country suffers from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.