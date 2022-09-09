We oppose citizens engaged in illegal activities overseas - Chinese Embassy

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

The Chinese Embassy in Ghana has reacted to recent arrests of some Chinese nationals engaged in illegal activities in the country especially illegal small-scale mining, popularly referred to as galamsey.



According to the Embassy, it supports the government of Ghana's decision to crack down on illegal mining activities in the country.



In official remarks by a spokesperson on the issue, as sighted by GhanaWeb, the Embassy said the Chinese government has always asked citizens overseas to abide by the laws and regulations of the host country.



“The Chinese government has always requested Chinese citizens overseas to abide by the laws and regulations of the host country, firmly opposes Chinese citizens to engage in any illegal activities in any country, and supports the Ghanaian government to fight against illegal mining according to the law," the remarks by the Spokesperson said.



Backing moves by the government of Ghana to enforce its laws, the Embassy asked that the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens are fully safeguarded.



“We respect the Ghanaian side to deal with the relevant case according to the law. We hope the Ghanaian side fully safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens,” the Embassy said in a press release.



These remarks come in the wake of the arrest of Chinese businesswoman En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang for her involvement in ‘galamsey’.



About Aisha Huang’s arrest



It was reported on Monday, September 5, that Aisha Huang had been arrested at her residence in Kumasi for her alleged involvement in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.



Ms Huang, described as a 'galamsey queenpin', was arrested together with some three accomplices and arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on Monday on charges of mining without a licence, and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.



Aisha Huang in 2018, was found guilty of similar offences but the Attorney General, then, filed a nolle prosequi on the case, agreeing to deport her to her home country.



However, it emerged from the Monday media reports that she returned to Ghana on a Togo visa, with the name Huang En and was identified through intelligence by the security agencies.



The Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, is set to prosecute her for her past and recent crimes.







