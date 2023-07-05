We only have 49 vehicles out of which 38 are in use nationwide – CAGD

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

According to the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD), the state institution has only 49 vehicles, 38 of which are currently in use.



The Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, revealed this during a Public Accounts Committee meeting on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



He clarified that only 30 of the department’s 49 vehicles are currently insured.



He told the committee that the department faces challenges in efficiently carrying out its responsibilities due to the challenges.



“Currently, we have 49 vehicles out of which 30 have been insured and 8 are in the process of being insured and 11 are overaged and therefore we have decided to dispose of them.



“We have only 49 vehicles in the entire country and we are making processes to acquire more.”



In response to the concerns raised, the Committee’s chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, stated that the Committee will recommend to the Finance Ministry that funds be allocated to purchase more cars for the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department.