We often have majority of MPs attending parliament - Deputy Minority leader explains why

The Minority caucus in Parliament has stated that the Majority Group has resorted to doing a lot of mathematics before it brings controversial issues to the floor of the House.



Deputy Minority leader, James Klutse Avedzi observes that his side of the house is most of the time in the majority.



In an interview with Joy News on September 4, the Ketu North Member of Parliament explained that most of the majority caucus MPs do not come to the Chamber as a result of their ministerial responsibilities.



Klutse Avedzi was commenting on how the Minority have gotten the opportunity to participate in debates on the floor contrary to what used to happen under former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye.



“…Because of the numbers, the majority know that they have only a difference of one and most of the time their ministers don’t come to Parliament. You can see that almost on daily basis, the majority on the floor are the minority members. When they are to bring issues to the floor, they ensure that this issue if it is controversial they have to do a lot of mathematics. When do we bring it, when are our ministers going to be available and that bring some benefit to us as a country,” he said.



The 8th Parliament is a hung one due to the almost par numerical strength of the caucuses.



Both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress annexed 137 seats in the 2020 Parliamentary elections.



An independent member of the House and MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah chose to do business with NPP side making them to form the majority.



