We now feel the police in our lives – Otumfuo hails Dampare

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has commended the Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for enhancing the outlook and public perception of the police service.



According to Otumfuo, measures put in place by the IGP since he assumed office have endeared the police to the public much more than they existed in the past.



“I want to commend you for the good work you’re doing with your team. Since you came to the scene. Now we feel the Police in our lives, our homes, and everywhere and we are grateful”, he said.



Commenting on security in the Ashanti region during the Christmas festivities, the Ashanti Monarch said he was marveled by the number of motorbikes that patrolled the region and Kumasi in particular to ensure the safety of residents.



“I was here when they came to show me videos of the number of officers patrolling the city on motorbikes and it was beautiful. Because of your work, we didn’t see robberies and the number of carnage we used to see on our roads during Christmas, please continue the work because we are praying for you”, he added.



The Otumfuo also advised the IGP not to allow the office and its challenges to change his personality.



On his part, Dr. Akuffo Dampare who is currently on a working tour in the Ashanti expressed his gratitude to the Otumfuo and assured him the police will continue to work to ensure the safety of the citizenry.



