We need your cooperation; Ada West District police command to assembly members

Regional News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: Amedor Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

The Ada West District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Stanley Avorgbedor has urged the Assembly Members of Ada West District to cooperate with the police to fight criminal issues by reporting robbery cases in their electoral areas to the police.



He made this call when addressing the assembly on security issues at the third ordinary meeting of the assembly on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 at the District Assembly Hall, Sege.



DSP Stanley Avorgbedor assumed office on November 22, 2021, when he took over from the former district police commander, DSP Aboagye, citing that, robbery cases in the district are not on rising since he came into office.



He said, “I would like to state that my office for the past one month is yet to receive any complaint concerning robbery attack in any of the communities in the district, despite this, I entreat that, Assembly Members should not conceal such issues if they are perpetrated”.



However, DSP Stanley Avorgbedor mentioned that the Ada West District is an accident-prune area. “I have noticed that the Ada West District is an accident prune area with more cases of accidents happening of our roads in a space of one month from the early part of November to the middle of December this year”.



According to him, the several vehicular accidents manifesting on Accra-Afloa road notably in the area of Ada West District is a major challenge for the district’s police requesting that road users must adhere to the road signs to avert unwanted road accidents.



Answering a question on the operations of land guards in the area which according to the Assembly Members are terrorizing community members, DSP Avorgbedor explained “the laws of the state do not allow operation of land guards in the country, therefore, land guards and their activities are banned by the state”.



In other related security matters, DSP Stanley Avorgbedor bemoaned inadequate police officers in the district as a setback to ensure security in the entire district.



He said the deficiency of police officers in the district is a national issue affecting other districts in the country.



“If you look everywhere, there must be police officers in every corner but that is not the case. We are woefully inadequate and it is not a problem in only Ada but a national issue” he said.



DSP Stanley Avorgbedor assured the house that, the police under his jurisdiction will intensify their operations to ensure adequate security in the district.