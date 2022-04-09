We need to put personal interest aside - Ken Agyapong advises

Politics of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central constituency and renowned business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong, has advocated for the ‘Ghanaian interest’.



In an exclusive interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ socio-political talk show, the Assin Central MP expressed worry about the unemployment rate in the country, stating that politicians need to do better to resolve unemployment issues in the country.



“If I don’t grant job opportunities to the youth in our country and send all my business proceeds outside the country, then I have been a useless politician. I always feel guilty when I see a lot of our youth with good educational backgrounds unemployed. It hurts me when I’m not able to help such people in the country,” he said.



The renowned philanthropist further commended his business counterpart, Ibrahim Mahama, founder of several companies in Ghana including the Dzata Cement factory, for his contribution to the country’s revenue and employment.



Ken Agyapong emphasized the need to support indigenous businesses in the country despite its political affiliations as he believes that such businesses contribute to the country’s economic growth.



“This is why I would always appreciate Ibrahim Mahama. Even if he was found guilty of stealing money from the government, he has been able to make a very good account of that with the number of job opportunities he has created in the country. I always say Ghana first so I don’t practice discriminatory politics. Despite his political background we need to support his business because the people who will work for him would be Ghanaians and to a large extent, he would contribute immensely to the country’s revenue,” he added.