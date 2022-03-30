We need to improve quality of lives, standards of living – Ambassador Adjei-Barwuah

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah has urged the general public to embrace a positive attitude and eschew behaviours that retrogress the development of the country and its citizenry.



According to him, Ghana is blessed with natural resources that can propel the country to greater heights. However, the attitudes of a section of the populace tend to negatively affect the progress of the country.



“We have to move away from the fact that we were brought up to believe that a government is the giver of all things. I don’t subscribe to that. I do subscribe to the fact that a government cannot solve all problems but it should be the responsibility of a good government to make the effort to subsidize the solution of problems,” he said.



“Each one of us, owes this country a certain kind of pitch for improving our quality of life; for improving our standards of living, and all that could be sorted if we provided the correct training, we encourage people to have the correct attitudes, we encourage people to recognize that working for somebody is not so much of doing a favour to somebody but a matter of doing a favour for yourself. This is where we have to start pitching our efforts,” Ambassador Adjei-Barwuah added.



The diplomat was speaking at the launch of WPI’s Institute for Science and Technology for Development at Kempinski Hotel, Accra, Tuesday.



Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) invests in research in critical areas, seeking solutions to important and socially relevant problems in such diverse fields as fire protection engineering, life sciences and bioengineering, energy, and data science. With its partners in Ghana, WPI proposes to build three of its STEM initiatives in Africa namely; Math and Science for Sub-Saharan Africa, Faculty of the Future – Visiting African PhD Student Program and Development of a STEM ecosystem in West Africa.



The goal, according to officials, “is to offer four innovative programmes to prepare the next generation for the future of work and workforce in ways that promote and sustain Ghanaian development.”



For Ambassador Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, the decision is one that needs to be applauded. Delivering a speech at the launch, he urged all to support the initiative.



“I’m asking you today because I do believe that you have to put your maximum into today because today’s straddles between the efforts of yesterday and our expectations of tomorrow. So, whatever it is that you’re thinking about, you have to make a move today,” he said.



“It is my observation that we in this country have actually not significantly made the effort to move our nation forward because we tend to focus our energies, attention and spend our resources, as it were, make excuses instead of finding answers. But we are one country on this planet that has no reason to be poor and therefore the effort to day is to get all of us to essentially promise ourselves that we’re going to make a significant change because if we make the effort not to change, it’ll basically mean that in the final analysis, we’re either going to be standing where we are or we’ll start marching and marking where we are to the extent that at some period in time, with the energies we have and the souls of our shoes, we’re only going to dig ourselves into a hole. But then, we don’t deserve that.”



He continued: “My colleagues from WPI have been taking us through what they’ve been doing, what it can do and what it is willing to do. My problem and indeed my passion here, is that I’d want to get Ghana to take advantage of WPI’s intent, to take advantage of WPI’s expertise, to take advantage of WPI’s prime support to make sure that we make the significant shift to raise our country’s profile, to raise the quality of lives in this country.”