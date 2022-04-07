We need to grow out of the ‘petty partisan politics’ – NDC regional organiser

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has called on political actors to grow out of what he describes as ‘petty politics’.



Making reference to the shoving and exchange of blows in Parliament on December 21, 2022 over the contentious E-levy and the presence of Ahanta West MP, Kojo Kum, in an ambulance to vote in Parliament, he said these incidents show that Ghana’s governance system is petty.



He cited another example alluding to the presence of MP for Manhyia, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who came to parliament despite being sick and suggested that in critical moments proxy voting could have been used instead of endangering people’s lives due to partisanship.



While describing the current style of politics as ‘dirty politics’, Mr. Nukpenu called for reforms in the procedures of the country instead of the usual bad treatment they met to each other.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, he stated that the 1992 Constitution is the longest-serving constitution and “it is telling us a lot of things, to eschew pettiness and grow above the partisan politics.”



He added that the eighth ‘hung’ parliament “is the right parliament to realign and straighten up the kind of politics that we do.”



In his opinion, all eyes are on the current parliament to really look at the state of the country and be able to take themselves off partisanship in order to hold the executive in check and make sure the executive makes the right approvals to promote development.



The NDC organiser called for strengthened collaboration between the executive and the legislature which he believes would make governance smoother and efficient which would inure to the benefit of Ghanaians.