We need to collectively work together to tackle our poor rating - Ghana Journalists Association

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has underscored the need for a more concerted approach to be adopted in tackling Ghana’s poor rating on the global press freedom ranking.



President of the GJA Roland Affail Monney, who described the rating as shocking said we need to work collectively together to address the issues raised.



“I think when we were adjudged the best in Africa, all of us received the credit. So I think collectively we should work towards addressing the issues raised in the report. We will be hesitant to point accusing fingers at one institution alone.”



“I believe that we know the high-handedness of the security agencies n arresting some journalists. The media must push against these infractions. It doesn’t take the government alone.”, he added.



Ghana has dropped from 30th position to 60th in the latest Press Freedom ranking in a report released by the Reporters Without Borders.



The country also recorded its worst ranking on the African continent this year, moving from 3rd to 10th in Africa.



“Ghana’s latest ranking in the World Press Freedom index is depressing enough to effect dramatic mood swings from one of celebration to that of lamentation. Indeed, a drop in ranking had been anticipated due to a confluence of anti-media factors but never did we expect the drop to be so precipitous,” he said.



“Death threats on investigative journalists also went uninvestigated let alone punished while law enforcement officers who were supposed to protect journalists rather brutalize them,” he said.