We need to challenge the youth to be hopeful – Hassan Ayariga

Politics of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Hassan Ayariga, founder and flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC) has championed genuine youth inclusivity in the policies and administration of political establishments in Ghana.



In an exclusive interview on Happy98.9 FM’s “Fact Sheet” with Reynolds Agyeman, he declared, “We need to challenge the youth to see the hope in themselves,” shedding light on his unique approach to engaging the younger generation.



His statement emphasized a departure from traditional political rhetoric, stating, “It’s not about winning the youth and promising them jobs. It’s about tasking them to become productive for our country and to see the hope in themselves.”



He stressed the importance of involving the youth actively in the process of change, asserting that this is the key to effectiveness.



He highlighted the common disconnect in political engagement with the youth, stating, “When you want to change people, the first thing is to involve them in the process of change. When you involve the youth of Ghana in the process of change, it will be effective.”



Ayariga emphasised the APC’s dedication to developing the next generation of young leaders, defying traditional political tactics. “But all the time the political parties don’t engage them,” he said, criticising the widespread practice of political parties only interacting with young people during elections to get votes. They merely use it as a means of obtaining votes.”