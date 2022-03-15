We need social amenities, we are also Ghanaians - Banahenekurom residents appeal to govt

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The people of Banahenekurom are passionately calling on the government and Corporate Ghana to rescue them from the intense hardship imposed by the lack of social amenities in the community.



GhanaWeb observed that the community is highly deprived of amenities that would elevate the standard of living for every ordinary Ghanaian.



A resident told GhanaWeb that living at Banahenekurom is just by the grace of God who has been their help over the years. They noted that anything that makes life easier for people, Banahenekurom residents are deprived of.



“We don’t have potable water to consume, if I take you to my kitchen and serve you with water, you’ll think I am serving you palm wine. We obtain drinkable water from the stream and pond around,” a resident told GhanaWeb.



She furthered that the community lacks a standard classroom block and due to that some of the classes have been merged for the students to also have teaching experience every day.



“We don’t have classroom blocks because Banahenekurom has a large number of school-going children. JHS 3 and 1 students share the same classroom which is unequivocally bad and affects the students,” another resident added.



Banahenekurom is deprived of electricity which derails the progress of the community and a health facility that would serve residents and neighbourhood communities is in extinction.



GhanaWeb also observed that the community has no public place of convenience [Public Toilet] and has given birth to another menace of open defecation in the community.



Nana Busumuru Nketiah, the Odikro of the community reiterated that lack of staff bungalows are affecting the education in the community due to the poor nature of the road, teachers come to school late and for that some residents in the community have volunteered to convey teachers to and fro using motor king [Aboboyaa]



“The community is in a state of total neglect as if we are not Ghanaians. Are the people in the urban areas more Ghanaians than us here?” a resident quizzed.



“Teachers always come to school late because there are no staff bungalows to accommodate them. Our roads have seen no facelift over the years yet there has not been any progress. A volunteer has to use his Aboboyaa to carry the teachers to and fro every day and that hinders progress for our community,” Nana Nketiah added.







Banahenekurom is a typical cocoa farming community, therefore, the farmers also added that lack of money and unavailability of fertilisers are affecting their agribusiness and there is a need for the government-sponsored “planting for food and jobs” benefit should be extended to these rural areas to invigorate and also encourage them in their farming.



Nana Nketiah on behalf of the entire community called on the government to rescue them from the unbearable hardship imposed by the unavailability of school infrastructure, potable water, toilet facility, electricity, and any social amenities that would make life easier, and comfortable in the community.







