We need religious tolerance for national unity- Ledzokuku MP

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Benjamin Ayiku Narteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku Constituency, has called for the respect and promotion of laws, rules, and regulations that work in the interest of promoting religious tolerance and national unity.



He said the just-ended one month of intense devotion to Allah during the Ramadan Fast would have little meaning if it did not continue to reflect in rightful attitudes.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on his impressions on religious festivals in Ghana, Mr. Narteh, who had made donations towards the Eid ul Fitr celebrations, lauded the peaceful religious co-existence among Ghanaians, which he emphasised should be promoted and guarded.



Mr. Narteh observed the peaceful celebration of traditional, Islamic, and Christian festivals and gave evidence of religious tolerance among Ghanaians, which he said should be encouraged.



While giving thanks to Allah, the Leadership, and Membership of the Islamic faith for the success of this year’s Ramadan fast, the MP said until the next Ramadan and Eid, “it is important that we respect the laws and regulations of this great nation and fight to protect the interests of it.



“Salam Alaikum!” Mr. Narteh, though a Christian said, when he joined Moslems in the constituency to celebrate the Eidul Fitr, at Teshie Camp Two School Park, at Teshie, near Accra.



He said: “We give thanks and praise to the Almighty for guiding us through this year’s month of Ramadan. I send sincere congratulations to the Muslim Ummah in Ghana and around the world for the successful completion of the fast of Ramadan.



“I pay tribute to our highly esteemed National Imam, Shaykh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for his leadership and guidance of the Muslim Ummah in Ghana.



It is without a doubt that Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has been major pillar through which the Muslim Ummah of Ghana continues to live in harmony with one another. I will also like to pay tribute to the Chief Imam of the Ledzokuku Constituency for his continued hard work and the support he has shown to this constituency.”



Mr. Narteh observed that for millions of Moslems around the world, the morning of Eid was marked with the call to prayer echoing through cities and towns across the globe, during which millions of people head to local mosques for special Eid prayers followed by festive gatherings, gift exchanges, and feasts among friends, neighbors, and families.



He added that Ghana stands unique in West Africa. Ghana is home to persons of virtually every religious denomination, who all go about their religious practices without hindrances and we ought to guard this tradition of religious cooperation and tolerance seriously.



“When it comes to the spirit of togetherness and unity, we are the envy of many nations across the continent and the world. Certainly today, many Muslim homes will play host to several Christian neighbors and friends, as they all eat and drink and share in the glory of Allah,” Mr. Narteh said.



He added: “As a Christian, I have Muslim colleagues and I have grown to learn and respect the Islamic faith. While the past two years have been a bit challenging in our social, physical, and religious lives, the values that are held at the heart of Islam have not been lost out to any of you. Muslims across Ghana continue to cultivate the spirit of generosity, peace, and compassion.



He lauded Moslems for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fit and said, “it offers us all the opportunity to recognise the important contributions of Muslims within this country.



The Ledzokuku MP urged Muslims to demonstrate service and kindness by donating to charities and supporting important causes.



“This I massively applaud, “Mr. Narteh said, adding that, “I’m hopeful that, next year, through the unrelenting grace of Allah, Muslims in the Ledzokuku constituency will congregate as beautifully and wonderfully as they have done today and over the years and celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr without any restrictions.



“…On behalf of my family and my administration, I would like to officially wish you all a happy Eid-ul-Fitr. Hopefully, Allah has listened to your cries.”