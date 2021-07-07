We need proper investigation into bizarre killing of Zongo youth - Zabarma Chief

xxxxxxxxxxx of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Greater Accra Zabarma Palace, under the leadership of Sarki Alhaji Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko, the Ghana Zabarma Association, and Coalition of Zabarma Chiefs Ghana have added their voices to the shooting and killing of Ejura Sekyere Dumase Muslim Youth last week.



In a joint statement signed by the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief and President of the association, Sarki Alhaji Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko, described the joint police and military operations as bizarre and condemnable.



The statement, therefore, called on the Ministerial Committee to speed up with its work to bring the matter to rest.



It also called on the security services to do everything humanly possible to bring the perpetrators to book.



The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief who doubles as the President of the Coalition expressed condolences to the families of Mohammed Ibrahim also known as Kaaka

and those who were shot during a peaceful protest to call for justice over the death of Kaaka.



'We pray Allah gives the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the lost and grant the departed souls Jannatul Firdaws,' He noted.



He also commended the President, his Vice, and the National Chief Imam for the swift response to the incident.



The group further called on the youth of Ejura to remain calm and allow the appropriate authorities to do their investigation.



"We wish to assure the good people of Ejura that the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, the Association, and the Coalition will follow up and ensure that the right thing is done," he stated.



Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko further called on the President and his Vice to set up a committee to investigate all murder cases involving Zongo youths and outline measures to prevent such occurrences.