We need peace, unity if we want to continue to develop - Senya Bereku Omanhene

Regional News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Omanhene of Senya Bereku traditional area, Ampabo Kweku Issiw VI in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region has called for peace and unity in the area.



He posited that in unity there is strength hence the need for the people to be tolerant of each other.



He stated that for the community to develop, the people must unite.



According to the Omanhene of Senya Bereku traditional area Nenyi Ampabo Kweku Issiw VI, since he became the Omanhene of Senya Bereku traditional area, he has managed to lobby for massive development in the Senya Bereku community which include portable drinking water, electricity and education infrastructure.



The Omanhene pledged to the good people of Senya Bereku that he will continue to lobby for more developmental projects in the community.



He also indicated that through his efforts as Omanhene of Senya Bereku traditional area, his people are enjoying good medical healthcare.



He made all these remarks at Senya Bereku during the end of the year meeting with his people.