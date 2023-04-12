'We need men with brains, not brawn' – Political Scientist slams Bryan Acheampong

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

A Political Scientist Dr. Osei Owusu Bonsu has criticized the statement made by the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will show the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that they have the men if they want to intimidate, harass, or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections.



According to Dr. Bonsu, Bryan Acheampong’s first opportunity as a minister of Food and Agriculture to speak to Ghanaians, particularly farmers, during this farming season, should have been relevant and nuanced rather than commenting on matters that could spark conflict.



He added that it is disappointing to hear a Member of Parliament make such a remark.



Dr. Bonsu further maintained that Ghana needs men and leaders who can think critically and solve problems with their minds, not those who rely on physical force to achieve their goals because violence has no place in democratic governance.



“When things like this happen, we need to condemn them for them to know that democracy is not about fight but rather opinions.



“As Minister for Agric, after taking the ministerial oath, this is the first time that you have gotten the opportunity to speak to Ghanaians, especially farmers in this farming season.



“And as an Agric Minister, you come and say we have the men? We need men and women who will use their brains for Ghanaians to feel relief from economic hardship. We don’t need men and women who can fight, if you have the men, we need the men who can use their brains, not the brawn.



“So, such an opportunity as an Agric Minister, you should have addressed farmers about how you can help them because they have started the farming season rather than what he went to say,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM’s Midday News on April 11, 2023, he went on to emphasize the importance of peaceful elections and the need for leaders to encourage their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully during elections.



The comments made by the MP for Abetifi have been widely condemned by civil society, groups, and political stakeholders, who view the comment as a threat to Ghana's democracy.



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."







AM/SARA