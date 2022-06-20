We need just 19 ministers in Ghana – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, says he will need only 19 ministers to function as President of Ghana.



According to him, the numerous ministers and ministries under the ruling government are excessive and a duplication of roles.



For the second time in Ghana’s history under the Fourth Republic, the number of ministers and their deputies is more than the Minority in Parliament.



The second, the Rawlings administration had 83 ministers and deputy ministers, as against 69 MPs (including CPP and PNC members) on the Minority side in Parliament in 1997.



The Akufo-Addo administration, has 110 ministers and deputy ministers, as against 106 Minority members of Parliament, and this sparked outrage amongst Ghanaians.



“If I am voted as President, we will not have more than 19 ministers. I will merge most of the ministries as they can function as a subset of the major 19. A Ministry like the Lands and Natural Resources will be divided into two with the Lands bit going under Agricultural Ministry and the Natural Resources bit going under Energy Ministry,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



Other ministries he believes should be dissolved are the Ministry of Sanitation, Ministry of Gender and Social Protection, Ministry of Roads and Transports, and the Ministry of Communication.



Kofi Akpaloo is confident the Ghanaian youth yearn for a radical change. “They seek a new direction and that is what the LPG is bringing to them. We are committed and very serious and promise to not disappoint any Ghanaian.”