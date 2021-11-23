We need e-levy and other taxes to build our roads - Afenyo-Markin

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has reiterated the government’s call on the people of Ghana to accept the payment of the E-levy and other forms of taxes to enable the Akufo-Addo administration to deliver on its promises.



In an interview with Wilberforce Asare on Asaase Radio in Accra on Monday, November 22, 2021, Honourable Afenyo-Markin said that though a number of roads are being built, it is important many more are built.



“We declared the year of roads and quite a number of them are being constructed, but we must do more. That is why it is important for us to pay this 1.75% to build our roads” he stated.



The Deputy Majority Leader argued that the country could have looked elsewhere for funds, especially loans, but that is unsustainable and the same must be discouraged.



He, therefore, stressed that though paying taxes are not easy but it is the best way out if the country really wants to develop and construct most of its roads.



He chastised the opposition National Democratic Congress for opposing the 2022 budget just for opposing sake and not out of any plausible position.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, last week, delivered to Parliament the 2022 budgetary statement which introduced, amongst other things, the innovative E-levy which has since been opposed by the Minority.