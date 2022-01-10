We need consensus to push Ghana forward – Wa West MP

Regional News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: GNA

Superintendent Peter Lanchene Toobu (rtd), the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West Constituency, says there is the need for consensus-building among the members of Parliament in executing the business of the House.



“This hung parliament will stand on its feet to ensure that what belongs to Ghanaians is done right. The people of Ghana voted for us for a purpose and God in His divine way made it 137 for NDC, 137 for NPP, and an independent candidate in the middle.



“We need to build consensus to be able to push Ghana forward but if it is this brutish approach, the approach that we had in the 7th parliament, if you fast forward it into the 8th parliament you will cause disaster because that will not work; what will work is consensus, not bullying”, he explained.



Supt. Toobu said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Vieri in the Wa West District on the recent happenings in parliament.



The MP said the violence on the floor of Parliament concerning the election of the Speaker of Parliament and the approval of the E-levy was “quite scary, quite dangerous and quite undemocratic”, adding the events were a result of lack of consensus.



He indicated that the E-levy, which the government was seeking to introduce would not do Ghanaians any good but would rather increase the hardship they were already enduring.



The MP described it as “a very lazy way of raising money” to implement the government’s policies and programmes, saying, “Let's get serious as a country … we won't accept that.”



He explained that MPs were sent to parliament to fight for and protect the interest of the electorates and said rejecting the E-levy was one of the ways of representing the interest of the Ghanaian electorate.



Talking about his service to the constituency, Sup. Toobu said he had prioritised women and youth empowerment and had launched an initiative, which was providing financial support to women in the constituency to improve their business and personal development.



The MP added that he was also supporting and mentoring the youth in the constituency to live meaningful lives “in this hard time that we found ourselves.”



Sup. Toobu said he was uniting the people in the constituency “to be a force to reckon with in development” and lobbying for roads, potable water, and other development projects to the constituency.



He commended the security agencies in the country and the constituency in specific for the efforts in improving the security situation in the country and said he would continue to provide his professional support to the security agencies to further improve the situation.



“When it comes to security I speak my mind and professionally, you don't play politics with matters of security. Without security all our development gender will fall flat,” the MP added.