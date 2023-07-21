‘We need commonsense’ to rule Ghana comment: Ken Agyapong is right – NPP Chairman

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: oyerepafmonline.com

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, the 2nd Vice Chairman of the ruling NPP in Ejisu constituency, has indicated the flagbearer’s hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, said nothing wrong with regards to his common-sense statement.



The Assin North member of parliament, who is vying for the flagbearer position of the ruling party, told deleagetes during his campaign tour that he will use common sense to rule the country when elected president.



“We have had enough of the big English and the degrees that are not taking this country anywhere. I am telling you we can run Ghana with Assin Dompem’s common sense.



"We have tried the lawyers and the others; it is time to try a businessman too. Don’t let anybody put fear in you. We will use common sense to govern this country for it to be well.”



Commenting on Ken Agyapong’s statement on Oyerepa Breakfast Time, the NPP chairman said, “What Ken said is the truth.”



“I agree with Kennedy Agyapong. Nobody will say Ken said something wrong. If he says we need common sense to govern this country, nobody should attack him. Indeed, we need common sense.



"I don’t believe Ken said that because of Bawumia. Even in our daily lives, we need common sense. There’s no one who has succeeded in life without common sense; how much more governance? So I don’t think he said the wrong thing.” He told Kwesi Parker-Wilson, host of the show.