We need committed people to lead NDC – Osei Akoto on National organiser race

Politics of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oforikrom Constituency, Henry Osei Akoto, has explained why he declared his intention to join the race to contest for the position of a national organizer of the party.



The NDC activist in a media interview on happy FM earlier indicated that his decision to stand for the executive role was inspired by his aspirations to see able leaders in government positions.



He sees himself as a grassroots man who is familiar with the ever-changing trends in elections and human empowerment within the country.



“ I’m joining the race for the position and I’m going to win. We are going to make sure that the right things are put in place and the party’s constitution works best for Ghanaians to know how powerful of a party we are.” He said.



He said when good people lead a party, the outcome is usually good leaders for the development of the country.



Reacting to the current trend between the #FixtheCountry campaigners and the Police, he blamed poor governance for such attempted “armed demonstration” by the conveners.



He further advised that the conveners of #FixtheCountry should remain advocates of the country’s democratic freedom.



“We need good leaders to govern the country properly to avoid such attempts which can ruin the country. You can’t draw out a sword, or a fire from a gun but can only express your discomfort with your mouth. All there must be that respect for the law and whoever violates the law must face the consequences.



He continued, “these conveners are a group of wonderful and brilliant guys who have been talking for the voiceless in the country. Now we want to get the cry of the common Ghanaian to the surface and address them accordingly without contradicting the law. Of course, they have resigned from their intent but they have ruined their steam.”



The NDC National Organizer Hopeful assured Ghanaians that the opposition party has plans to embark on a peaceful protest to register their displeasure over poor governance.